Lori Loughlin Already a 'Wreck' After First Few Days in Prison

The 'Full House' alum 'went into prison strong,' but she can't get over her fears that the road ahead is 'daunting' and 'something will go horribly wrong in prison.'

Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin has already had a tough time, only a few days into her two-month prison sentence. The actress is reportedly struggling a lot to accept her new reality after she began serving her time at Dublin federal prison in North California on October 30.

"Lori really went into prison strong, she had her faith and the support of her family, but the first few days and road ahead are daunting," a source tells Us Weekly. Another source adds that the 56-year-old star has been a "wreck."

The second source additionally dishes on Lori's state of mind in the weeks leading to her reporting to prison, "Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears." The source explains, "It's only two months but she's dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged."

Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested as part of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in March 2019. They were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Bella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli into the University of Southern California as part of the women's rowing team although neither of them had trained in the sport of rowing nor had plans in doing so.

The couple initially pleaded not guilty, but later changed their mind and agreed to change their pleas to guilty in May of this year as part of a plea deal. Lori was sentenced to two months in prison while her husband was sentenced to five months.

The former "Fuller House" star initially requested to serve her time at the federal correctional institution in Victorville, California. She, however, was sent to Dublin which had "lower COVID-19 numbers." Her husband has not yet reported to prison.