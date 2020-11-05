Tori Spelling Hails Brian Austin Green Best Parent She Knows Post-Shade

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision Celebrity

The actor famous as David Silver in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' has been slammed by his estranged wife after he shared on social media a Halloween picture of him and their youngest son.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has come to Brian Austin Green's defense amid his drama with Megan Fox. Just days after the David Silver of "Beverly Hills, 90210" was slammed by his estranged wife for sharing a picture of him and their youngest son, his former co-star branded him the "best" parent that she knows.

Making use of Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, the 47-year-old shared a photo of her with the actor and Jennie Garth from the "BH90210" set. "Standing by these two for decades I've watched them both grow into such amazing humans. We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know," she wrote. "Honor to consider them my friends and brother and sister on this journey in life. I love you both. I always have. Always will!"

In the beginning of her lengthy note, Tori stated that she missed her two co-stars. "Missing these two today...Grateful to be filming and creating new characters and stories but there's nothing like home. When I think of my home it's my OG zip code. My 90210 family. My heart lies with all of my brothers and sisters but specifically @jenniegarth and @brianaustingreen," she confessed.

"We really grew up together. Just a silly bunch of teenagers. Jen and I used to giggle so hard in each other's faces we would snort and cry and fall to the ground. Finish each other's sentences and still do," the wife of Dean McDermott continued reminiscing. "Bri would 'pull my pigtails' on set and till this day can still 'push my buttons' in the best of ways bc he knows me so well."

The Donna Martin depicter wrapped up her message by asking Brian to give her and Jennie advice for their podcast. "Bri... Jen and I start our podcast @9021omgpodcast this coming Monday, November 9th with @iheartradio . We need some advice from the master! #friendsforever #bffs #beachhouseroomies #90210," she concluded.

Tori's post came just days after Megan threw shade at Brian over his Halloween post. "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," she complained. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram."

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," the girlfriend of Machine Gun Kelly went on venting her frustration. "You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"