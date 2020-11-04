 
 

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide
Instagram
Celebrity

The Grammy-nominated rapper posts on his Instagram Stories lyrics of his song 'Intro' in which he mentions his brother's struggles after it's reported that Glenn Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has seemingly addressed his brother's alleged suicide in his latest Instagram post. Following news of his elder brother's tragic passing, the 28-year-old rapper posted lyrics from his song "Intro", in which he gives insights into his brother's struggles.

"My brother be thinkin' that we don't love him and let him struggle like we ain't family. Like I won't give up all I got to see you, n***a," read the lyrics posted on DaBaby's Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 3. He added below it, "I would've gave up all I had to see you happy n***a."

DaBaby's Instagram Story

DaBaby alluded to his brother's mental struggles in an Instagram Story post.

DaBaby's brother Glenn Johnson passed away on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to TMZ's sources with direct knowledge of the tragedy. He reportedly took his own life in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  See also...

Earlier in the day, Glenn posted a video in which he claimed that he had been wronged in the past. He was visibly upset and crying, while holding a firearm in a car in the video. He reportedly shot himself in the head around 4 P.M. local time and died not long after posting the said clip. He is said to have left behind three daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, WSOCTV reported that Glenn was shot and killed in a parking lot on Berkeley Place Drive off Mallard Creek Church Road, but didn't mention that it was a suicide. Police are currently investigating circumstances surrounding his death.

Following news of his brother's passing, DaBaby seemingly paid tribute to his late brother on his Instagram profile. "LONG LIVE MY BROTHER [a black heart emoji]," read a description on his page.

On the same day, DaBay was actively involved in a campaign to get people in North Carolina to vote by offering free rides to the polls. He teamed up with the #NoCap2020 campaign for his initiative, VOTE BABY VOTE. The 28-year-old star posted photos of him with voters at the voting booth. He simply captioned it with a black heart emoji.

You can share this post!

Doja Cat Hits Back at Haters Slamming Her for Attending Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Details 'Super Awkward' Reunion Filming With Kailyn Lowry
Related Posts
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

DaBaby Assures He Wasn't in Vicinity After His Video Shoot Ended in Gunfire

DaBaby Assures He Wasn't in Vicinity After His Video Shoot Ended in Gunfire

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

DaBaby Sued by Hotel Employee Over December Physical Fight

DaBaby Sued by Hotel Employee Over December Physical Fight

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking

Gigi Hadid Transforms Newborn Daughter Into Incredible Hulk for Family Halloween Photo

Gigi Hadid Transforms Newborn Daughter Into Incredible Hulk for Family Halloween Photo