 
 

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Positions' artist throws shade at TikTok and YouTube stars in a recent episode of 'The Zach Sang Show' where she questions, 'Couldn't we have just stayed home for a few more weeks?'

  • Nov 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio has reacted to Ariana Grande calling out influencers for going out and partying amid COVID-19 pandemic. During her appearance on Pap Galore, the social media personality addressed the apparent shade at TikTokers and admitted that the "Side to Side" singer "is right."

"I don't really know what to think," the 19-year-old sister of Charli D'Amelio said at first. She then appeared to change her mind, adding, "I mean, She's right, she's right." Dixie, who has been frequenting Saddle Ranch, went on to share that she had nothing but love for Ariana, whom she called "queen."

Ariana threw shade at TikTok and YouTube stars during her appearance in the October 30 episode of "The Zach Sang Show". "Of all the things that we could have done, couldn't we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better than we are? Did we really all need to go to f***kin' Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?" the "Positions" artist questioned.

  See also...

The 27-year-old pop star went on criticizing, "We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

In addition to Dixie, TikTokers Addison Rae was previously asked about Ariana's shade. Addison, who was seen hanging out with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall during the interview, claimed that "it's fair" and "understandable" for the "7 Rings" hitmaker to say that.

"I definitely have been not going," the 20-year-old added. "I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I've been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie…[Saddle Ranch] is like a TikTokers' playground right now," she continued, referring to the upcoming gender-swap remake of "She's All That".

You can share this post!

Jamie Lynn Spears Drops Request to Be Sole Custodian of Sister Britney's Assets

Kylie Jenner Under Fire for 'Tone Deaf' Tweet on Election Night
Related Posts
Dixie D'Amelio Gets Sarcastic in Response to Critics Saying She Copies Sister Charli

Dixie D'Amelio Gets Sarcastic in Response to Critics Saying She Copies Sister Charli

Most Read
DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot
Celebrity

DaBaby Honors Late Brother on Instagram After Reported Suicide by Gunshot

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

DaBaby Alludes to Late Brother's Mental Struggles as He Breaks Silence on Reported Suicide

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

Katy Perry Dresses as 'I Voted' Sticker, Lizzo Gets Nude to Urge Fans to Vote

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

K. Michelle in Hot Water for Apparently Calling Keyshia Cole 'Fakest' Artist

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

'60 Days In' Star Nate Burrell Dies in Public Suicide by Gunshot

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrates Halloween With Rumored New Flame Alex Farrar in Instagram Post

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Megan Fox Drags Ex Brian Austin Green Over His Shady Halloween Post With Son

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement

Rich The Kid Accused of Lying About Donald Trump Team's Plea for Endorsement