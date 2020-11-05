Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Ariana Grande Publicly Shading Influencers Who Dismiss COVID-19 Lockdown

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Positions' artist throws shade at TikTok and YouTube stars in a recent episode of 'The Zach Sang Show' where she questions, 'Couldn't we have just stayed home for a few more weeks?'

AceShowbiz - TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio has reacted to Ariana Grande calling out influencers for going out and partying amid COVID-19 pandemic. During her appearance on Pap Galore, the social media personality addressed the apparent shade at TikTokers and admitted that the "Side to Side" singer "is right."

"I don't really know what to think," the 19-year-old sister of Charli D'Amelio said at first. She then appeared to change her mind, adding, "I mean, She's right, she's right." Dixie, who has been frequenting Saddle Ranch, went on to share that she had nothing but love for Ariana, whom she called "queen."

Ariana threw shade at TikTok and YouTube stars during her appearance in the October 30 episode of "The Zach Sang Show". "Of all the things that we could have done, couldn't we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better than we are? Did we really all need to go to f***kin' Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?" the "Positions" artist questioned.

The 27-year-old pop star went on criticizing, "We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

In addition to Dixie, TikTokers Addison Rae was previously asked about Ariana's shade. Addison, who was seen hanging out with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall during the interview, claimed that "it's fair" and "understandable" for the "7 Rings" hitmaker to say that.

"I definitely have been not going," the 20-year-old added. "I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I've been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie…[Saddle Ranch] is like a TikTokers' playground right now," she continued, referring to the upcoming gender-swap remake of "She's All That".