 
 

Courtney Stodden 'So Proud' of Megan Fox for Calling Out Brian Austin Green

The former 'BH90210' actor is put on blast by one of his former lovers after he was criticized by estranged wife for flaunting their kid on social media.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Courtney Stodden has waded into Brian Austin Green's spat with ex Megan Fox, accusing him of using their kids "as a flex."

The model, 26, claims to have dated the actor over the summer (20) following his split from the "Transformers" star, with whom he shares three children and is engaged in a row after he posted a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.

Fox has insisted she tries to shield her sons from the spotlight and accused Green of painting her as an "absent mother" - but, in an Instagram post of her own, Stodden told her followers that Green would use his children as an excuse to get out of dates.

"I'm so proud of Megan for speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex," she penned. "During my time spent with him, when I was over at his house, his kids were never there. They were always with Megan. She wasn't an absent mother. And yet, like she says - she doesn't plaster them all over her social."

"There were times Brian would tell me that he couldn't see me because he had his kids - and I later found out that this wasn't true, he was actually just seeing other women at those times," continued the star.

"Like, dude - you're allowed to see other people, just be honest about it. To me and to them. And don't use your kids as your lie."

She accused Green of dating "many women at once" and "acting like this doting single dad," before adding, "How could all of us women who he'd tried to play be mad at such a loving father?

"The whole experience was a bit gross," she concluded, stating, "Women and children are not props. How long until men realize this?"

