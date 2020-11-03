 
 

Ricky Martin Makes Plans to Visit Sick Dad After Months Being Kept Apart by COVID-19

Ricky Martin Makes Plans to Visit Sick Dad After Months Being Kept Apart by COVID-19
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

While the pandemic prevented him from many things, the 'Livin' la Vida Loca' hitmaker credits it for helping him finish an album that include beautiful collaborations with Sting and Bad Bunny.

  • Nov 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ricky Martin is jetting off to Puerto Rico to spend time with his dad now he's beaten a long illness that prevented the singer from going home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer hasn't seen his father for months because he didn't want to risk passing on a virus that could kill him, but now Ricky is making plans to spend a bit of time with family.

"I haven't seen my father since everything started and unfortunately he was a little bit sick, but now I'm going to Puerto Rico and everything's gonna be fine," he tells Access Daily.

The pop superstar was also forced to postpone a planned summer tour with Enrique Iglesias, but he's hoping that can be rescheduled in 2021.

  See also...

"We're just gonna wait and see how things are for exactly a year later, which is August and September - 63 concerts in Canada and the U.S.," he explains. "I'm really looking forward to that tour... It is going to be fun. We just have to make sure everybody's safe."

Meanwhile, Ricky isn't complaining - the lockdown has inspired him to be more creative than ever: "I finished an album..., I did some beautiful collaborations with Sting... and Bad Bunny... and then on top of all of that we created this new technique, which is called Orbital Audio, and now we're dealing with immersive sound with my music and also dealing with all the excitement of all my colleagues that are working with this technique that we created in this pandemic."

The new initiative was created to aid "social healing" and is aimed at helping those with anxiety issues.

"We are going to be talking with some people in the medical field to see how we can attack anxiety and depression with these sounds and this technique that we're creating...," Ricky adds. "We're having a lot of fun with the fact that we can have any instrument going round your head and you feel like you're in the middle of the orchestra... It's like dimensional sound."

You can share this post!

Lil Wayne Allegedly Dumped by GF Denise Bidot for Supporting Trump

Mike Campbell Gets Candid About Why Tom Petty Passed on 'The Boys of Summer'
Related Posts
Ricky Martin Gets Real About Why He Decides Taking His Children on the Road With Him

Ricky Martin Gets Real About Why He Decides Taking His Children on the Road With Him

Ricky Martin Puts on Happy Face for His Kids Despite Anxiety During Covid-19 Crisis

Ricky Martin Puts on Happy Face for His Kids Despite Anxiety During Covid-19 Crisis

Ricky Martin Credits Music for Helping Him Overcome Severe Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Ricky Martin Credits Music for Helping Him Overcome Severe Anxiety Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Ricky Martin's Kids Help Pick Out Songs for His New EP

Ricky Martin's Kids Help Pick Out Songs for His New EP

Most Read
Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair
Celebrity

Normani Allegedly Dating Male Dancer Who Made Shady Comment About Beyonce's Hair

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Lil Uzi Vert Seems to Confirm JT Romance With Intimate Photo, She Reacts

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Celebrities' Craziest Stories of UFO Sighting

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Armie Hammer Blocked by Jessica Ciencin Henriquez After First Date as He Got Cozy With Rumer Willis

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

Stephen Lang Writes Book About Battle of Gettysburg

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

YK Osiris Abruptly Ends Instagram Live After Trolled With Fake News of Lil Uzi Vert's Death

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Scott Disick Partying With Amelia Hamlin Amid Kourtney Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Drake Reportedly Undergoes Surgery After Injuring His Knee

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Teases Two Weddings With Jeezy

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian