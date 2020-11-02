 
 

Ariana Grande and Tinashe Plead With Fans to Stay Safe at Home on Halloween

Ariana Grande and Tinashe Plead With Fans to Stay Safe at Home on Halloween
The '7 Rings' hitmaker reminds that going to parties is 'absolutely not worth it,' while the 'All Hands on Deck' singer cautions that the country has 'hit a new record number of Covid cases in a day.'

  Nov 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Tinashe told fans to stay home on Halloween (October 31) amid the pandemic.

On Friday (October 30), U.S. officials announced the country had recorded its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, with over 100,000 people testing positive for the virus in 24 hours.

Taking to social media, "All Hands on Deck" hitmaker Tinashe insisted it's "not worth getting sick" for the sake of partying this year, telling her followers, "PLEASE ... BE SAFE OUT THERE! USA hit a new record number of Covid cases in a day TODAY."

Ariana, who released her new album "Positions" on Friday, quoted the tweet and added, "this part. please dress up, take pics, but then get in your pjs and watch some scary movies."

"going to parties right now is unsafe and absolutely not worth it," continued the "7 Rings" hitmaker, "please be safe. happy halloween everyone!"

Ariana Grande's Twitter Post

Ariana Grande reminded fans to skip Halloween parties to stay safe amid the pandemic.

The "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" singer also took to her Instagram page to encourage her followers to stay at home during the weekend festivity amid the ongoing pandemic. "happy best day of the year everyone !" she echoed the message in the caption of a bat picture. "please dress up, take photos, get in your pjs and stay your a**es home bc the spookiest thing going on tonight is still this massive pandemic."

Earlier in the day, Tinashe shared a snap of herself in a full hazmat suit, complete with latex gloves and a face mask, as she donned an apt costume amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Covid-free for Halloween," she quipped in the caption.

