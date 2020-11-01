 
 

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian

Whoopi Goldberg Baffled as to Why Kanye Praises Himself in Hologram Gift for Kim Kardashian
WENN
Celebrity

The comedian/actress doesn't understand why the hologram sent by Kanye ended up singing praise for the rapper instead of paying tribute to the birthday girl.

  • Nov 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg is confused by the hologram Kanye West gifted his wife Kim Kardashian for her 40th birthday.

The rapper commissioned digital experts to create a moving and talking image of the late Robert Kardashian, and presented to his wife when she hit the milestone on 21 October (20).

"The most beautiful thing that I have witnessed is watching you grow your family," Robert's hologram said, adding, "You married the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world, Kanye West. Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberly, you are a beautiful soul. Know that I am very proud of you, and I'm always with you."

  See also...

Kim gushed about the odd gift while sharing it with her social media followers on Thursday, but it left Whoopi scratching her head.

"I was with it until he started talking about Kanye and I was like, 'Wait, whose birthday present is this?,' " she said on U.S. TV show "The View" on Friday (30Oct20). "You know what... it took me a second because I don't mind it; I would like to leave something where I can say nice things to my great (grandkids). I know it was a joke when he said and 'you married the greatest, greatest guy' or whatever he said, but I just thought he should have left it about her, since it was her birthday."

Kim called the gift "a special surprise from heaven," adding, "It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. I can't even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

You can share this post!

Harvey Weinsten Sued for Damages Over Alleged Sexual Assault

50 Cent Compares Lil Nas X to Young Buck's Alleged Trans Lover Over Nicki Minaj Halloween Costume
Related Posts
Whoopi Goldberg 'Working Diligently' to Get 'Sister Act' Cast Back for Third Movie

Whoopi Goldberg 'Working Diligently' to Get 'Sister Act' Cast Back for Third Movie

Re-Elected Whoopi Goldberg Joined by Ava DuVernay in the Academy's Board of Governors

Re-Elected Whoopi Goldberg Joined by Ava DuVernay in the Academy's Board of Governors

Whoopi Goldberg Lends Voice to Short Animated Film About Climate Crisis

Whoopi Goldberg Lends Voice to Short Animated Film About Climate Crisis

Whoopi Goldberg Hospitalized for a Month Due to Pneumonia

Whoopi Goldberg Hospitalized for a Month Due to Pneumonia

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident