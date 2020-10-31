Tobey Maguire's Estranged Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce

WENN/C.Smith Celebrity

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer has reportedly submitted the papers in Los Angeles four years after she and the 'Spider-Man' actor announced the end of their nine years of marriage.

AceShowbiz - Tobey Maguire's estranged wife has taken a step to make her separation from the "Spider-Man" actor legal. Four years after the former couple announced that they put an end to their nine years of marriage, Jennifer Meyer finally filed for a divorce.



The 43-year-old jewelry designer, per TMZ report, submitted the papers in Los Angeles on Friday, October 30. While she and her 45-year-old ex have been sharing parenting duties in the wake of their 2016 separation, it was not clear how they will agree on the custody of their two children, 13-year-old Ruby and 11-year-old Otis.

The divorce filing came exactly four years after the two went public with their split. Back in October 2016, they told PEOPLE, "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship."

Jennifer and Tobey first met in 2003. They tied the knot in 2007. Although they had called it quits, the two maintained an amicable relationship. In 2018, Jennifer told Us Weekly that Tobey "is the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have."

In the interview, she also talked about co-parenting with him. "The day begins with the kids and ends with the kids," the mother of two stated. "So you manage to get your time in and work hard in the middle, you know? They're really amazing kids, so we figure it out together."

Following their split, Jennifer dated NBA agent Rich Paul in 2019. "Jen has never been happier. They are six months in and it's on," a source told the outlet. "They are super happy and super in love. It’s very unexpected and an incredible relationship. Rich makes her laugh."

As for Tobey, he found love in Tatiana Dieteman. They dated since 2018, and she reportedly has a good relationship with Jennifer and his children. "Tobey and Tatiana live together and they're really happy," a source told the publication in March 2020. "Tobey's kids love her. She's great with them. Tatiana and Tobey’s ex-wife Jen get along well too."