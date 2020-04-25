 
 

Noah Centineo Calls It Quits With Alexis Ren Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Noah Centineo Calls It Quits With Alexis Ren Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' actor and his model girlfriend, who have been dating for one year, were last spotted together in early March when enjoying a date in New York City.

  • Apr 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amid crisis and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, Noah Centineo is back on the single market. Having been hit by breakup rumors for nearly a month after he and Alexis Ren unfollowed each other on Instagram, the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star was reported to have called it quits with his girlfriend of one year.

Claiming to have confirmed the split between the 23-year-old actor and his model girlfriend was Us Weekly. "They broke up a few weeks ago," the publication quoted a source on the matter. The so-called confirmation came a little over a month after fans noticed the pair were no longer mutual friends on Instagram.

Neither Noah not Alexis have not openly addressed their relationship status, but on the same day news of their breakup came out, she posted a positive message over the crisis the world is facing. Along with a video of herself covering Clair's "Inbetween", the "Dancing With the Stars" alum wrote, "after all of this, let's not forget what matters. what's real."

"Connecting to one another on a soul level is life itself," the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie continued. "Remembering that it's not our accomplishments that make us lovable, it's our ability to be eye to eye with each other- continuing to expand our minds so we can expand our hearts."

"The world is full of shiny things that will distract us from the wholeness that we are all capable of creating within, " she went on. "We can turn this crisis into evolution if we choose. Let's choose to evolve, choose to be better for the children yet to come into this world, choose to be better for ourselves and others. Choose to be love, because love heals."

Noah and Alexis were last spotted together in early March. At the time, the two were seen enjoying a date at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, New York City. Page Six reported that the "Charlie's Angels" actor and his then-girlfriend flaunted a lot of PDAs and were "touchy-feel and cozy" during the outing.

The leading man of "The Perfect Date", who was in the Big Apple for attending "Big Time Adolescence" premiere, was said to be "very friendly to staff." He and Alexis reportedly enjoyed martinis and bourbon in the bar's room for a few hours.

Noah and Alexis first linked romantically in September 2019 after they were caught together in multiple outings. In February 2020, when talking about his sobriety with Harper's Bazaar, he couldn't help but discuss his relationship with her. "It's the longest relationship I've ever been in," he said. "She's very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too."

You can share this post!

Jermaine Dupri Addresses Kandi Burruss Past Romance Rumors

'America's Got Talent' Alum Grandma Lee Died Months After Breaking Hip in a Fall
Related Posts
Noah Centineo Calls It Quits With Alexis Ren Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Noah Centineo Calls It Quits With Alexis Ren Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Noah Centineo Sets Record Straight on His Sobriety, Admits He Sometimes Goes 'Back to Drinking'

Noah Centineo Sets Record Straight on His Sobriety, Admits He Sometimes Goes 'Back to Drinking'

Noah Centineo Recalls Experimenting With Drugs Before Getting Sober: 'I Was Really Upset'

Noah Centineo Recalls Experimenting With Drugs Before Getting Sober: 'I Was Really Upset'

Noah Centineo Sends Fans Into Shock With His Shaved Head

Noah Centineo Sends Fans Into Shock With His Shaved Head

Internet Reacts to Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Dating Rumors

Internet Reacts to Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Dating Rumors

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

G Herbo and Fabolous' Step Daughter Open Up About Their Romance in Cute TikTok Video

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Boosie Badazz Gets Thirsty Over Megan Thee Stallion's Nearly Topless Pic

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'