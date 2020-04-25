Noah Centineo Calls It Quits With Alexis Ren Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Instagram Celebrity

The 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' actor and his model girlfriend, who have been dating for one year, were last spotted together in early March when enjoying a date in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Amid crisis and uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, Noah Centineo is back on the single market. Having been hit by breakup rumors for nearly a month after he and Alexis Ren unfollowed each other on Instagram, the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star was reported to have called it quits with his girlfriend of one year.

Claiming to have confirmed the split between the 23-year-old actor and his model girlfriend was Us Weekly. "They broke up a few weeks ago," the publication quoted a source on the matter. The so-called confirmation came a little over a month after fans noticed the pair were no longer mutual friends on Instagram.

Neither Noah not Alexis have not openly addressed their relationship status, but on the same day news of their breakup came out, she posted a positive message over the crisis the world is facing. Along with a video of herself covering Clair's "Inbetween", the "Dancing With the Stars" alum wrote, "after all of this, let's not forget what matters. what's real."

"Connecting to one another on a soul level is life itself," the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie continued. "Remembering that it's not our accomplishments that make us lovable, it's our ability to be eye to eye with each other- continuing to expand our minds so we can expand our hearts."

"The world is full of shiny things that will distract us from the wholeness that we are all capable of creating within, " she went on. "We can turn this crisis into evolution if we choose. Let's choose to evolve, choose to be better for the children yet to come into this world, choose to be better for ourselves and others. Choose to be love, because love heals."

Noah and Alexis were last spotted together in early March. At the time, the two were seen enjoying a date at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, New York City. Page Six reported that the "Charlie's Angels" actor and his then-girlfriend flaunted a lot of PDAs and were "touchy-feel and cozy" during the outing.

The leading man of "The Perfect Date", who was in the Big Apple for attending "Big Time Adolescence" premiere, was said to be "very friendly to staff." He and Alexis reportedly enjoyed martinis and bourbon in the bar's room for a few hours.

Noah and Alexis first linked romantically in September 2019 after they were caught together in multiple outings. In February 2020, when talking about his sobriety with Harper's Bazaar, he couldn't help but discuss his relationship with her. "It's the longest relationship I've ever been in," he said. "She's very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too."