Bethenny Frankel Shades Kim Kardashian Over Her Controversial Birthday Bash on Private Island
Kim received a huge backlash over her private island birthday party after she posted some snaps from her recent 40th birthday bash, featuring the guests posing closely to one another without masks on.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel is among those who give their two cents about Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday getaway which landed the latter in hot water. The former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star poked fun at Kim's recent controversy with a new post on her Instagram account.

In the said post, the Bravo personality shared a picture of her and her 10-year-old daughter Bryn posing on top of the marble island in their kitchen. The mother-and-daughter duo wore matching sweaters and party sunglasses. Seemingly celebrating something, they both held cocktail glasses while being surrounded by seashells, a tropical-scented candle, a stuffed flamingo and a bar sign.

"Took the family to my private (kitchen) island," Bethenny wrote in the caption, mocking Kim's words on her post earlier this week while sharing some pictures from her vacation. Concluding her post, the 49-year-old added some hashtags which included "#privileged #blessed #humbled #thisis50 #thisisme #turning50."

Kim received a huge backlash over her private island birthday party after she posted on Tuesday, October 27 some snaps from her recent 40th birthday bash, which was attended by a large number of the star's family and friends. In the photos, the guests could be seen posing in close proximity to one another without wearing masks.

In the caption, she explained she had asked all of her guests, including siblings Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner, to isolate and undergo several "health screens" before flying them out to the location. However, online critics labelled her antics "selfish" and insisted the post was "tone deaf" as millions around the world struggle to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis.

While Kim has yet to personally comment on the critics, Khloe jumped to her sister's defense during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday, October 29 "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody," reflected the star. "But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."

"Being there with all the precautions that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it," continued Khloe. "We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it."

