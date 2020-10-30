 
 

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

A person who claims to be the friend of the 'Black Panther' star's girlfriend reveals the alleged pair have been seeing each other for months after meeting through mutual friends in fashion industry.

  Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan may be seeing a new girl under the radar. The actor, who has been relatively private about his personal life, is reported to be dating a woman who is not his rumored girlfriend Snoh Aalegra.

Breaking the news is someone who claims to be a friend of the "Creed" star's girlfriend. According to the informant, Michael's new girlfriend is "Palestinian and works corporate for Gucci in the Brand and Culture department."

"They met through mutual fashion industry friends when he was shooting his Coach campaign. Michaels been crushing on her for a minute," the source claims, adding that "if you find out her IG handle you'll see him comment on most of her pictures."

While the source refuses to name the said friend or reveal the Insagram handler of Michael's alleged new girlfriend, the informant has revealed the girl's age in response to someone's question. According to the source, Michael's new girlfriend is 30 years old.

The source goes on noting that the alleged pair "haven't had xes [sex] yet so no DR for the alley just dinner dates," though they have been seeing each other "for the last few months." Claiming that "everyone knows they're hanging out," the source is "surprised" that no one "hasn't caught on" their relationship yet.

While this should be taken with a grain of salt, some Internet detectives claim to have found the Instagram page of Michael's reported new GF, though they won't expose the girl to protect her from Internet trolls.

Michael was last rumored to be romantically linked to singer Snoh Aalegra after he appeared on her music video for "Whoa". In the clip, they were featured kissing while sitting in the middle of the street, cozying up to each other in a bedroom and dancing together. They, however, never confirmed the dating speculation and it's not clear if or when they have broken up.

