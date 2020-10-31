 
 

Donald Trump Rejected Chris Evans' Invitations to Appear on His Website

The current President of the United States has reportedly turned down the Captain America star's requests to help provide public with fact-checkers on the actor's website.

  • Oct 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump twice declined Chris Evans' request for the President to participate in his new public information website.

The actor appeared on Thursday (29Oct20) night's instalment of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and discussed his A Starting Point website - a bipartisan effort to help inform the public with fact-checkers to ensure the most accurate information is given at all times.

However, despite Trump's much-publicised distaste for "fake news," it seems he wasn't on board with the "Snowpiercer" star's latest venture and rebuffed his invitation to work alongside Evans.

Speaking on the show, the star said, that while he does not agree with Trump politically, Evans asked the POTUS to participate, saying, "You have to, right? You have to… I shouldn't say it that way."

Evans added, "No, I asked him, and he said no. He said no twice, and so it's like 'Well I did my part.' "

The revelation comes weeks after the actor lashed out at Trump after the U.S. leader urged Americans to stop taking Covid-19 so seriously in a tweet.

After battling the illness himself, Trump told U.S. citizens, "Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," prompting the "Knives Out" star to fire back, "Don't be afraid of Covid?! You've been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!"

"Sadly, I'm sure you're aware of that disparity, you just don't care. This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you."

