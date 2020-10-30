 
 

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim's Private Island Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim's Private Island Birthday Party
Instagram
Celebrity

Khloe addresses controversy surrounding sister Kim Kardashian's recent lavish party to celebrate her 40th birthday on a private island amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has defended her sister Kim's controversial private island birthday party.

Taking to the Internet on Tuesday (27Oct20), Kim shared snaps from her recent 40th birthday bash, which was attended by a large number of the star's family and friends, who posed in close proximity to one another without wearing masks.

In the caption, she explained she had asked all of her guests, including siblings Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and mum Kris Jenner, to isolate and undergo several "health screens" before flying them out to the location, but online critics labelled her antics "selfish" and insisted the post was "tone deaf" as millions around the world struggle to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking on Thursday's instalment of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", Khloe admitted she hasn't "heard a lot about" the criticism and she doesn't "really know the extent of it," but she did confess, "This year is a frustrating year - I get it."

  See also...

"I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody," reflected the star. "But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."

"Being there with all the precautions that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it," continued Khloe. "So many people (on the island) said that we were their first party of guests that they've had in months and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe."

"We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it," stated Khloe.

Her remarks emerge after she went public with her own battle with the coronavirus in this week's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", which saw her face symptoms including vomiting, shaking, coughing, hot and cold flushes, and blinding headaches, and left her quarantined in her bedroom for 16 days away from her daughter True.

You can share this post!

JT Thirsting Over Saweetie's Hot Dad After the Icy Girl Posts His Picture on Instagram

Lisa Maffia Cries as She Apologizes for 'Accidentally' Announcing She Had Cervical Cancer
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19: I Was Vomiting and Shaking

Khloe Kardashian Tested Positive for Covid-19: I Was Vomiting and Shaking

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Had Separation Anxiety As Mom Went Back to Work

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Had Separation Anxiety As Mom Went Back to Work

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Plastic Surgery Rumors in Recalling Being Nicole Richie's Assistant

Khloe Kardashian Pokes Fun at Plastic Surgery Rumors in Recalling Being Nicole Richie's Assistant

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Want to Have Another Baby 'Sooner Than Later'

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Want to Have Another Baby 'Sooner Than Later'

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident