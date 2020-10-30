 
 

Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Sister Britney Is 'Trying to Make the Best' While in Quarantine

WENN/Apega
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Zoey 101' star discusses how she and the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' hitmaker are coping with COVID-19 pandemic that requires them to self-quarantine at their homes.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lynn Spears has offered an update on how her pop star sister Britney Spears handled the coronavirus pandemic. Opening up about her life during quarantine in a new TV interview, the Noreen Fitzgibbons of "Sweet Magnolias" revealed that the "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker is "trying to make the best."

The former "Zoey 101" star was asked about how her sister was doing during an appearance in the Thursday, October 29 episode of "Good Morning America". In reply, she shared, "I think that she's doing just like the rest of us. She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."

During the chat, the 29-year-old also talked about isolating with husband Jamie Watson and daughters, 2-year-old Ivey and 12-year-old Maddie. "The circumstances suck," she admitted, "you don't want any type of pandemic to ever happen, but I will say the one thing that I've taken away from it, I was able to have this quality time with my family and with my children guilt-free."

"I couldn't go anywhere, I couldn't work. So you were home, you were fully there. And I was fully in the moment with my children so I think that's the positive take away that I try to focus on," she added. "The main thing was just really having that time with my children without having a reason to feel guilty for doing anything else."

Elsewhere in the interview, the former cast member of "All That" talked about "Follow Me (Zoey 101)", the updated version of her hit Nickelodeon show's theme song. "In 2020, I was really focused on bringing that to them. With COVID happening, it put everything on delay, production was the last thing from anyone's mind, and we're having a lot more things we're focusing on," she explained.

To accompany the release of "Follow Me", Jamie dropped its music video on Tuesday, October 27. The promo features many of her former co-stars including Christoper Massey, Matthew Underwood, Sean Flynn and Erin Sanders. Her older daughter Maddie, whom she shared with ex Casey Aldridge, also made an appearance alongside her mother Lynne Spears.

