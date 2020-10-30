Kanye West Unveils 'Nah Nah Nah' Remix Ft. DaBaby and 2 Chainz

WENN/Instagram/WENN/Instar Music

The remix, which was first teased by the 'Follow God' rapper last week, marks Ye's first collaboration with the 'Rockstar' hitmaker who has announced that he's voting for West in the presidential election.

Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has sealed his endorsement of Kanye West with an appearance on the latter's song "Nah Nah Nah". The original song was released on October 16 as part of his planned album "Donda: With Child", and he announced two days later that DaBaby did a remix version of it.

"DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE," Ye gushed on Twitter about his collaborator last week. He included a 16-second snippet of DaBaby's verse in the post, writing, "I HAD TO GIVE YALL AT LEAST A SNIPPET."

In the original song, Kanye raps about his presidential run, his contract dispute with Universal Music Group, and his appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast. Meanwhile, in the remix which also features 2 Chainz, DaBaby expresses his hope to make it big like the Yeezy designer as spitting, "Tryna make some shoes with Yeezy and Billion Dollar Baby clothing."

DaBaby isn't only keen on working with Kanye musically, but he has also shown his support for the "Gold Digger" rapper's political ambition. Back in August, the "Rockstar" hitmaker announced that he's voting for Ye in the upcoming presidential election. "Ima let y'all finish.... But you got me f**ked up you think I ain't voting for Ye," he tweeted while paying homage to Kanye's infamous 2009 VMAs moment.

Kanye was recently reported to have spent $3 million on his presidential run. Reports stated earlier this month that he's polling at 2 percent nationally, as he was deemed ineligible to get his name in the ballots in a number of states.

His White House run aside, Kanye recently hinted at the launch of his own Yeezy Christian Academy. The 43-year-old star tweeted on Wednesday, October 28 a video appearing to promote the institution.

It featured his daughter North and son Saint, his two elder children with wife Kim Kardashian, as well as their cousins, Kourtney Kardashian's kids Mason and Penelope Disick, wearing blue T-shirts and pants, with the school's initials, "YCA," branded across the chest, as they gathered in a classroom, and run around outdoors.

"Dear Future, I still believe in you. We still believe in you. We believe in our families," they chanted in the clip. "In our future, we will heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let's lead with love! Our future is waiting on us!"