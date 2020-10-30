 
 

Halsey Unveils Spooky 'Manic' and 'Corpse Bride'-Inspired Transformations Ahead of Halloween

Halsey Unveils Spooky 'Manic' and 'Corpse Bride'-Inspired Transformations Ahead of Halloween
WENN/Mario Mitsis
Celebrity

The 'Bad at Love' singer shows off her impressive makeup skills as she shares pictures of her turning into a bloody version of her 'Manic' album's cover art and Emily the Corpse Bride in Tim Burton's movie.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Halsey is already in the Halloween mood. Just days before the spookiest night of the year comes around, the "Bad at Love" singer treated her social media followers to her scary transformations by recreating her "Manic" album's cover art with a touch of horror and channeled Emily from "Corpse Bride".

Making use of Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, October 29, the 26-year-old singer/songwriter first showed off her artistic skills by putting out a close-up photo of her sporting a bloody hole on her right eye. "MANIC, but make it Horror," she tweeted in accompaniment of the picture.

Hours later, the ex-girlfriend of G-Eazy came up with another thrilling makeover. Alongside several photos of her dressing up as the lead character from Tim Burton's 2005 film, she made a reference to the line in the movie as writing, "It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any..."

  See also...

Halsey's fans undoubtedly were left amazed by her makeup skills and were quick to leave enthusiastic replies. "HOW LONG DID THIS TAKE. HOW ARE YOU SO TALENTED. B***H, YOU SURPRISE ME WITH YOUR SKILLS EVERY SINGLE DAY," "SIIIIIICK u did this urself ? Teach us your ways girl" and "OMG!! this is so sick!! How long did it take you?" were some of their comments.

Many also flooded Halsey with questions if she did the looks herself. In response to the inquiries, the "Without Me" hitmaker penned another tweet wherein she stated, "a lil FAQ: yes I do my own makeup, yes I did break out afterwards lmao."

Halsey's Tweet

Halsey said she did her Halloween looks herself.

Halsey's Tweet

Halsey explained where she learned the effects on her face.

In a separate tweet, Halsey additionally explained where she learned to do such effects on her face. "Honestly I was obsessed with the show Face Off in high school and learned how to do a lot of SFX with YouTube tutorials! Combined with having to learn on the fly for music videos and stuff," she dished. "Like all the SFX for the injuries in the HFK era videos are done by me!"

You can share this post!

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

Paul Rudd Praised for Handing Out Cookies to Early Voters in NYC Despite Rain
Related Posts
Halsey Granted Restraining Order Against Guitar-Smashing Stalker

Halsey Granted Restraining Order Against Guitar-Smashing Stalker

Halsey Shaves Her Head Because She Misses Being Bald - See Her New Look!

Halsey Shaves Her Head Because She Misses Being Bald - See Her New Look!

Halsey Gets Nostalgic as She Marks 26th Birthday With Intimate '929' Music Video

Halsey Gets Nostalgic as She Marks 26th Birthday With Intimate '929' Music Video

Halsey 'Checkmates' Drake as She Has Feast After Reaching 3 Billion Spotify Streams

Halsey 'Checkmates' Drake as She Has Feast After Reaching 3 Billion Spotify Streams

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident