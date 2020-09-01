Tinashe Gets Real About Her Worry for Being Open About Her Bisexuality

Instagram Celebrity

While hoping to shed light on how complex sexuality can be, the 'Body Language' hitmaker insists she does not want to be defined by her sexual preferences.

AceShowbiz - Singer Tinashe worried opening up about her bisexuality would appear attention seeking.

The "Body Language" hitmaker is hoping to shed light on how complex sexuality can be and tear down harmful stereotypes about those who identify as bisexual.

"I never wanted people to think that I used it for attention. There are so many f**king stereotypes about being bisexual that made me want to shy away from talking about it," she tells Gay Times. "I'm much more open to having those discussions now."

The star is also working to dispel misconceptions surrounding bisexuality.

"It's not like all bisexual people like men and women equally - or like all bisexual people are a certain type of person," she shares. "Human beings are so versatile. I don't understand why we're so obsessed with categorizing each other."

Despite her openness the 27-year-old doesn't want to be defined by her sexual preferences.

"It's not that I don't like putting a label on it... But when you say you're bisexual, a lot of people think... they just have a lack of understanding about what it is," she added. "And I tend to shy away from terms - I guess this is the theme of my life! - that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box."

The "No Drama" musician added, "I don't like that s**t. But... I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I'm bisexual. I'm somewhere on the spectrum."