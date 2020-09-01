 
 

Kylie Jenner Outshines Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande as Top-Earning Famous Females

Kylie Jenner Outshines Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande as Top-Earning Famous Females
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star tops the Forbes list with $590 million, while Grammy winner Taylor Swift and author J.K. Rowling round up the top 5 respectively.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes' new list of top-earning famous females.

The entrepreneur made a whopping $590 million (£442 million) in the last year to beat embattled Ellen DeGeneres to the top spot by over $500 million (£374 million).

The "Finding Dory" star, who is currently scrambling to save her reputation as one of the nicest celebrities following claims the set of her TV show was a toxic workplace, comes in second with $84 million (£63 million), just ahead of Ariana Grande in third with $72 million (£54 million).

The full Forbes top 10 of rich celebrity women is:

  1. Kylie Jenner
  2. Ellen DeGeneres
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Taylor Swift
  5. J.K. Rowling
  6. Billie Eilish
  7. Kim Kardashian
  8. Judge Judy Sheindlin
  9. Jennifer Lopez
  10. Pink

You can share this post!

Michael B. Jordan Vows to Dedicate Life to 'Big Brother' Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Tribute

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special
Related Posts
Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner on Being Accused of Calling Herself 'Brown Skinned Girl': It's Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner on Being Accused of Calling Herself 'Brown Skinned Girl': It's Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Third Wheeling Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on Dinner Date

Kylie Jenner Third Wheeling Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker on Dinner Date

Kylie Jenner Calls Herself 'Brown Skinned Girl' in New IG Post, Then Changes the Caption

Kylie Jenner Calls Herself 'Brown Skinned Girl' in New IG Post, Then Changes the Caption

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment