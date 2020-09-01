 
 

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

NBC
TV

Directed by Marcus Raboy, this TV event comes following news that a reboot of the classic sitcom is in the works, and will see the stars looking back on their time working on the series.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - The stars of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" are the latest cast members to reunite for a TV special.

Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff will gather 30 years after the show first premiered on NBC.

The event will feature the stars looking back on their time working on the classic sitcom, which ran from 1990 to 1996, and feature a night of music, dancing and surprise guests. The celebration will be taped on 10 September, the exact day the show debuted and air in late November.

Directed by Marcus Raboy, the special comes following news that a reboot of the series is in the works.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is the latest former hit show slated for a HBO Max reunion. Bosses at the streaming service have also been planning specials dedicated to the cast members of "Friends" and "The West Wing".

