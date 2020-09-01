Michael B. Jordan Vows to Dedicate Life to 'Big Brother' Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Tribute

WENN Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence following the passing of his good friend Chadwick Boseman. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, August 31, the "Creed" actor recalled the time they spent together and expressed how much he regretted not being able to spend more time together with his "Black Panther" co-star.

Alongside a series of photoshoots they did together, Michael began by admitting to finding a hard time choosing the right words to express his grief. "I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," he said, adding, "I wish we had more time."

Michael went on recalling the last time they spoke, "You said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy."

"But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most," he continued, calling Chadwick his big brother. "You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."

While Michael admitted he would miss Chadwick's "honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts," the Erik Killmonger depicter also vowed to dedicate the rest of his life to Chadwick. "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did," he concluded his tribute. "With grace, courage, and no regrets. 'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Michael has become the latest celeb to pay tribute to Chadwick ever since his family confirmed his passing on Friday, August 28.