 
 

Michael B. Jordan Vows to Dedicate Life to 'Big Brother' Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Tribute

Michael B. Jordan Vows to Dedicate Life to 'Big Brother' Chadwick Boseman in Emotional Tribute
WENN
Celebrity

In his lengthy tribute, the 'Creed' actor says of his 'Black Panther' co-star, 'You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.'

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence following the passing of his good friend Chadwick Boseman. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, August 31, the "Creed" actor recalled the time they spent together and expressed how much he regretted not being able to spend more time together with his "Black Panther" co-star.

Alongside a series of photoshoots they did together, Michael began by admitting to finding a hard time choosing the right words to express his grief. "I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," he said, adding, "I wish we had more time."

Michael went on recalling the last time they spoke, "You said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy."

"But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most," he continued, calling Chadwick his big brother. "You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here."

While Michael admitted he would miss Chadwick's "honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts," the Erik Killmonger depicter also vowed to dedicate the rest of his life to Chadwick. "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did," he concluded his tribute. "With grace, courage, and no regrets. 'Is this your king!?' Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother."

Michael has become the latest celeb to pay tribute to Chadwick ever since his family confirmed his passing on Friday, August 28.

You can share this post!

Ron Jeremy Slapped With 20 Additional Counts of Sexual Assault

Kylie Jenner Outshines Ellen DeGeneres and Ariana Grande as Top-Earning Famous Females
Related Posts
Michael B. Jordan's Former House Assistant Claims Actor Flirted With Him

Michael B. Jordan's Former House Assistant Claims Actor Flirted With Him

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Michael B. Jordan Demands Diversity: It's Time for Hollywood to 'Commit to Black Hiring'

Michael B. Jordan Demands Diversity: It's Time for Hollywood to 'Commit to Black Hiring'

Michael B. Jordan and More Stars Join Protesters - Find Out Who Gets Beaten Up and Who Gets Arrested

Michael B. Jordan and More Stars Join Protesters - Find Out Who Gets Beaten Up and Who Gets Arrested

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment