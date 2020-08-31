Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row

Music

Extending her No. 1 run on the albums chart with 'Folklore', the 'Cardigan' singer keeps the late Pop Smoke's 'Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon' at the runner-up position.

Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has extended her number one run on the U.S. albums chart for a fifth consecutive week.

The pop superstar's "Folklore" ties rapper Lil Baby's "My Turn" for most weeks atop the Billboard 200 so far this year, although Swift's project is the first to dominate the countdown for five weeks in a row since Drake achieved the feat with "Scorpion" in 2018.

She keeps the late Pop Smoke at two with "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon", while fellow tragic rapper Juice WRLD is another non-mover at three with "Legends Never Die".

"Hamilton: An American Musical" climbs one place to four, ahead of Nas' "King's Disease", which debuts at five.

Top Ten Billboard 200: