Evangeline Lilly to Share Equal Billing With Paul Rudd in 'Ant-Man 3'

Marvel Studios Movie

Director Peyton Reed reminds that Hope van Dyne a.k.a.the Wasp, portrayed by the actress, holds 'a very, very important part' in the partnership with Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man.

Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will receive equal billing for "Ant-Man 3".

The stars are set to front the forthcoming movie as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne /Wasp, respectively, with director Peyton Reed - who helmed 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and will return for the new film.

Discussing the two in a chat with Yahoo Entertainment, Peyton insists, "They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that. And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie."

"Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically. But that's really, really changing now in a great way," Peyton shares of the preparations for "Ant-Man 3".

Teasing the next instalment of the franchise, which was penned by "Rick and Morty" writer Jeff Loveness and is set for a 2022 release, he adds, "We have (cracked the story). Nothing is official yet, but we're quietly working. We're working through the pandemic."