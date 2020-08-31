 
 

Blueface Parent-Shamed for Threatening Son to Eat in New Video

Blueface Parent-Shamed for Threatening Son to Eat in New Video
Instagram
Celebrity

In the video posted on his Instagram account, the rapper can be seen sending a mannequin flying to the ground after his son, Javaughn J. Porter, refuses to eat his food.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Blueface barely shares footage of him with his son, Javaughn J. Porter, on his social media accounts, but once he does, the rapper ends up falling victim to parent-shaming. Many people were not having it after he took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of himself trying to get his son to eat his meal.

In the said video, Blueface could be seen asking his son, "Eat your food," to which the latter simply answered, "No." He then tried to feed a mannequin, saying, "Huh? You don't wanna eat?" Right after that, the "Thotiana" rapper sent the mannequin flying to the ground, shocking his son who simply looked at him and awkwardly smiled.

Blueface might think that people would be laughing at the video, but it wasn't the case. Instead of finding the clip funny, people started attacking the rapper as they pointed out that he was scaring the child. "He's indirectly threatening the baby, CPS will pay him a visit…," one person assumed.

"He's teaching his son at a young age how to be physically abusive," one other commented. "Ummmm if this isn't frightening to y'all then..... you know what nvm," another wrote, as an individual said, "Dam y'all thought that was funny tho. ..now let the daycare try that with ya kids you'll be fighting."

There was also one person who commented, "Threatening a kid to eat by showing him physical violence smh," while another labeled the rapper "the worst dad ever." On the other hand, an online user chimed in, "People excuse to why this is cool is...... other people do it. Kids Raising Kids 2020 Edition, I feel like the ole head that says so if people start jumping off they roof on Vine or IG that makes it cool to do too huh. I just get so irritated because people really be thinking they make sense."

Blueface has yet to respond to this.

You can share this post!

Paris Hilton Says Her Heart's Always Empty Before Meeting BF Carter Reum in Anniversary Tribute

Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row
Related Posts
Blueface Trolls Kourtney and Kim Kardashian With Throwback Photo

Blueface Trolls Kourtney and Kim Kardashian With Throwback Photo

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

Blueface Gets Slapped by His Baby Mama in Instagram Video

Blueface Catches Heat for Asking for 'George Floyd Discount'

Blueface Catches Heat for Asking for 'George Floyd Discount'

Blueface's Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexxis Reacts After He Shows 'Bad Girls Club' Alum Rocky at His House

Blueface's Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexxis Reacts After He Shows 'Bad Girls Club' Alum Rocky at His House

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'