 
 

Jackie Cruz Gushes About 'Feeling Content' After Welcoming Twins With Husband Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz Gushes About 'Feeling Content' After Welcoming Twins With Husband Fernando Garcia
Instagram
Celebrity

The Marisol 'Flaca' Gonzales depicter on 'Orange Is the New Black' confirms the baby's arrivals by sharing a black-and-white maternity shot and a picture of her newborns' feet.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jackie Cruz is officially a mom. Announcing that she has welcomed twins with her husband Fernando Garcia, the Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales depicter on "Orange Is the New Black" gushed about "feeling content" in life.

The 35-year-old broke the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white maternity photo and a picture of her newborns' feet. Alongside the Wednesday, March 23 post, she raved, "Being a mother has changed my world. My babies are everything to me. I've been taking my time to enjoy every moment."

"I'm feeling content, exhausted, overwhelmed, grateful, tired, joyful, blessed, and fortunate all at the same time. My Babies are healthy and beautiful," the actress added. "I want to thank my gorgeous friend @elenakosharny for capturing this image right before I met my babies. We were lost en el bosque de Tlalpan, Mexico surrounded by nature and Love."

It remains unclear when Jackie gave birth to her babies. However, her husband Fernando posted an image of him with a stroller in late February. Alongside the snap, the new dad penned, "A man never truly understands the meaning of life until he has a family of his own. God is great."

  See also...

Jackie went public with her pregnancy in December 2021. "It's been a wonderful pregnancy, honestly," she said in an interview with PEOPLE. "I've been working on it for a few years. I've had some issues with fertility."

Unlike her spouse, the former model was in a rush to conceive and didn't believe she could do it naturally. "Going to doctors, they want you to take all this medicine. My husband, he's really into just being natural and believing that you can do it," she explained. "I was against it."

"I was like, 'No, I want this now.' But he was like, 'No, come on. Give your body a chance. This is what the woman is made for,' " she went on recalling. "But some people are different. Some people have to take fertility [medication], but we wanted to try natural first. And of course, if that didn't work, there were other avenues."

Jackie and Fernando got married in August 2020 in Oaxaca, Mexico. When confirming their marriage, the actress shared a picture of the couple's hands with a picturesque beach in the background and she simply wrote in the caption, "8/28/20."

You can share this post!

Evelyn Lozada Causes Drama With Cocaine Post Amid Carl Crawford and Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Enemies Executed His Grandparents Over Facebook Diss
Related Posts
Jackie Cruz Expecting Twins With Husband Fernando Garcia Years After Dealing With Fertility Issues

Jackie Cruz Expecting Twins With Husband Fernando Garcia Years After Dealing With Fertility Issues

Jackie Cruz Announces Marriage to Longtime Beau Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz Announces Marriage to Longtime Beau Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz Opens Up About Surviving Suicide Attempts After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Jackie Cruz Opens Up About Surviving Suicide Attempts After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Most Read
Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare
Celebrity

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Drake Bell 'Bummed' Josh Peck Says They're 'Not Friends'

Drake Bell 'Bummed' Josh Peck Says They're 'Not Friends'

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Lil Baby Exposed for Allegedly Sleeping With Chief Keef's BM Because He Didn't Pay 'Hush Money'

Lil Baby Exposed for Allegedly Sleeping With Chief Keef's BM Because He Didn't Pay 'Hush Money'