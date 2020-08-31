 
 

'X-Men' Star Lana Condor Struggling With Anxiety Whenever She's Away From Boyfriend

The Jubilee of 'X-Men: Apocalypse' goes public with her mental health issues, talking about her anxiety when she leaves her boyfriend Anthony De La Torre.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress/singer Lana Condor has come clean about the overwhelming anxieties she faces in her romance with Anthony De La Torre in her new song, "For Real".

The "X-Men: Apocalypse" star still struggles every time she is forced to spend time apart from her boyfriend, revealing a journal entry about her personal difficulties ended up inspiring lyrics for the track.

"I've been in a pretty serious relationship for five years now, and whenever I travel I have to leave him, I always have a lot of anxiety about going off and leaving my home," she tells People. "I had just written down this journal entry about my feelings of going back to work as things start to shoot again, and my anxieties about leaving my boyfriend and about starting life up again, especially in this insane year that we've been having."

"Leaving stability to go off on your own is an amazing thing, but coming back home, at least for me, is the most exciting part."

Lana launched her Hollywood career acting in films and she hopes to engage with fans in a more authentic way as a singer, with the star promising to make more music in the future.

"In acting, you give up a lot of control being at the mercy of the writers and the producers and the directors and and the studio," she smiles. "Music seems like a much more vulnerable, intimate experience. I can actually be truthful and hope that people will see who I really am and not the characters that I play."

"If there's anything we've learned in this year, it's that our individuality and our voices and what we believe in is more valid than anything," she adds. "If I can have someone relate to me through music like that, it will be fantastic."

