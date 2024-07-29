Lana Condor Mourns the Loss of Her Beloved Mother

Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old actress and YouTuber, known for her role in 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before', has shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of her mother, Mary Condor.

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, July 28, Lana Condor took to Instagram to share a vulnerable and emotional letter, along with a throwback photo of her mother holding her hand. In the caption, she described the immense loss and devastation she felt.

"I'm laying here thinking about everything I want to say to you, how to put into words the sheer devastation of losing you," she wrote. "I keep thinking that you went on a run to the grocery store or would call me right back."

Condor went on to list the countless life lessons her mother had taught her, including empathy, trust in her instincts and the importance of unconditional love and compassion. She also expressed her gratitude for her mother's sense of humor, which she described as a brave choice.

"You infused our world with so much joy and warmth and color that I fear the sunrises will always now feel somewhat muted because you aren’t here to watch them with me, like we always loved to do," she said.

Despite the short time that had passed since her mother's passing, Condor expressed an overwhelming sense of loss and longing. "I hope you are running in the wind, and have all the answers to your everlasting curiosity," she wrote.

She continued in the heartfelt letter, "You found me first, and I pray with everything that I am, that you'll find me again." She concluded the lengthy note, "I love you endlessly. Love, Lanzie."

Mary and Lana's father Bob adopted the actress and her brother Arthur from an orphanage in Vietnam when Lana was 4 months old. In a previous interview, Lana had reflected on the profound impact the trip to Vietnam had on her family.

Lana Condor's loss is a reminder of the fragility of life and the unbreakable bond between mothers and daughters. Her words will resonate with anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.