Selena Gomez 'Obsessed' With 'Ice Cream' Flowers Sent by Ariana Grande

Celebrity

Selena shows off the lovely floral arrangement and message sent by her fellow singer following the release of her new collaboration with Korean group BLACKPINK.

Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande celebrated the release of Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's new single "Ice Cream" with an aptly-shaped floral arrangement.

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter, who actually wrote the track, gifted her pal the stunning design, and the hitmaker quickly took to social media to share a snap of the flowers with fans.

"Obsessed," Selena wrote after showing off the flowers. "Thank you so much or everything. Your support means the world!!"

Ariana's note to Selena read, "Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari."

Ariana Grande sends flowers to Selena Gomez

The "Rare" star has celebrated the release in her own unique way - she's teamed up with bosses at New York's fabled Serendipity restaurant to create a new ice cream flavour.

The Cookies & Cream Remix is made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites, and fudge, and is available now.