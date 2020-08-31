 
 

Selena Gomez 'Obsessed' With 'Ice Cream' Flowers Sent by Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez 'Obsessed' With 'Ice Cream' Flowers Sent by Ariana Grande
Celebrity

Selena shows off the lovely floral arrangement and message sent by her fellow singer following the release of her new collaboration with Korean group BLACKPINK.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande celebrated the release of Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's new single "Ice Cream" with an aptly-shaped floral arrangement.

The 27-year-old singer and songwriter, who actually wrote the track, gifted her pal the stunning design, and the hitmaker quickly took to social media to share a snap of the flowers with fans.

"Obsessed," Selena wrote after showing off the flowers. "Thank you so much or everything. Your support means the world!!"

Ariana's note to Selena read, "Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari."

Ariana Grande sends flowers to Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande sends flowers to Selena Gomez

The "Rare" star has celebrated the release in her own unique way - she's teamed up with bosses at New York's fabled Serendipity restaurant to create a new ice cream flavour.

The Cookies & Cream Remix is made with pink vanilla ice cream, crunchy cookie bites, and fudge, and is available now.

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

'X-Men' Star Lana Condor Struggling With Anxiety Whenever She's Away From Boyfriend
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Pays Homage to BLACKPINK Collaboration With Ice Cream Launch

Selena Gomez Pays Homage to BLACKPINK Collaboration With Ice Cream Launch

Selena Gomez Flaunts Cooking Skills to Best Friend Taylor Swift on 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez Flaunts Cooking Skills to Best Friend Taylor Swift on 'Selena + Chef'

Selena Gomez Confirms Blackpink Collaboration

Selena Gomez Confirms Blackpink Collaboration

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee