Woody Harrelson Narrating Movie About Soil Regeneration to Reduce Climate Change
The 'True Detective' actor serves as a narrator for a Netflix documentary 'Kiss the Ground' that explores an alternative solution to reduce the effects of climate change.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Woody Harrelson is narrating a new documentary offering a firm solution to the climate crisis.

"Kiss the Ground" explores how soil regeneration has revealed itself as the first viable solution to global warming.

Gisele Bundchen, David Arquette, and Ian Somerhalder also make appearances in the project, from directors Rebecca Tickell and Josh Tickell.

"This film represents the culmination of tens of thousands of hours of research by scientists around the world who have finally cracked the code on managing climate change - before it's too late," Josh tells WENN in a statement, with Rebecca adding. "Never before has there been a more important message, and the good news is it's hopeful, it's actionable and the film shows us steps we can take right now."

"Kiss the Ground" features compelling graphics and science proving soil regeneration reduces the effects of climate change.

Jason Mraz has also written a brand new song for "Kiss the Ground", which is released on Netflix on 22 September (20).

