 
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly going to be offered a million-dollar deal with Spotify to produce their own podcast series for the streaming platform.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to be offered a million-dollar deal with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the streaming service.

According to U.K. newspaper the Daily Mirror, bosses at the platform are prepared to make a seven-figure offer to the couple, who stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family earlier this year (20).

"Of course, money is no object," a source told the publication. "Meghan Markle will be more or less able to name her price for exclusively working with them on a podcast series."

They added, "The Duke and Duchess have been on their hit list for a while. A detailed proposal is set to be presented to Meghan's US agent in a matter of weeks."

It comes after the platform signed former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, who has since recorded a series of podcasts touching on topics ranging from friendships to the coronavirus pandemic, including an instalment with her husband, former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Further details of Spotify bosses plans for the couple's contribution to the platform have yet to be announced, but the royals are known for speaking out on issues including feminism, racial equality, and mental health.

