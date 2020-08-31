 
 

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

The 40-year-old mother of three has avoided getting injections in her face as she is determined to keep her facial expressions natural and grow old with grace.

  • Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson won't be getting re-injected with Botox anytime soon.

The 40-year-old singer and fashion designer tells InStyle she plans on growing old with grace, explaining she has opted for beauty remedies that don't involve injections.

"I got really into red light therapy," the "With You" star explains. "I went down a rabbit hole on this amazing facialist and I was like, 'Okay, I need something to tighten my skin, I just turned 40.' "

However, she insists, "I don't want to get Botox, I like my expressions. That's what makes me who I am... I mean, I understand Botox, but if I can just put a red light on my face, that's amazing and it's not something I have to pay for every time. I'm not endorsing that or anything, I really do believe in it."

Jessica adds that, for her, the red light therapy - which uses red low-level wavelengths of light to treat skin issues - also gives her time to slip into a "meditative state of mind and I can just play music or a podcast or just get centred, but also know that I'm Benjamin Buttoning myself."

