Daisy Ridley Struggling to Find Job After 'Star Wars'

WENN Movie

The new heroine of the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy admits to getting rejected from a lot of auditions following her onscreen role in the galaxy far far away.

Aug 31, 2020

AceShowbiz - Daisy Ridley has struggled to secure work since starring in the "Star Wars" film franchise.

The 28-year-old actress was cast as scavenger-turned-Jedi Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, and went on to reprise the role in 2017 sequel, "The Last Jedi", and 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker".

But despite being being lauded for her performance, the British star tells Entertainment Weekly she had her confidence rattled when no one would hire her following the early career success.

"Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through. I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me,' " she explains. "There were actually loads of things that I auditioned for at the beginning of the year and didn't get any of them."

"I had that moment of 'Oh my god!' and then just thought 'everything in its right time,' " the star reflects.

While Daisy's struggled to pick up work, she won't be absent from screens and is set to appear in upcoming film "Chaos Walking", co-starring "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland and directed by "The Bourne Identity" 's director Doug Liman.

Originally filmed in 2017, the movie was due for release way back in March, 2019 - but the release date was moved to account for reshoots. The sci-fi drama - based on Patrick Ness's 2008 novel "The Knife of Never Letting Go" - is due to hit cinemas from 22 January, 2021.