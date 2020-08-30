 
 

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

Music

The Brandon Flowers-fronted rock band rules U.K. Albums chart with 'Imploding the Mirage', becoming the only international group ever to debut at No. 1 with six consecutive albums.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Killers have trounced their competition in the U.K. albums chart and landed their sixth number one with "Imploding the Mirage".

The project racked up 50,000 chart sales to outsell the rest of Friday's (28Aug20) top five combined to reach the top spot.

"Imploding the Mirage" extends the band's record unbroken run of number one studio albums - the rockers are now the only international group ever to have six consecutive chart-toppers from its debut.

At two is rapper Pop Smoke's posthumous release, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon", ahead of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" in third place. Synth-pop legends Erasure are at four with "The Neon", ahead of tragic Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" at five.

In the singles chart, "Head & Heart" by Joel Corry is on top for a sixth week, keeping Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's controversial hit "WAP" at two. In at three is this week's highest new entry, K-pop superstars BTS' first English language track, "Dynamite".

Expressing their delight at their first-ever U.K. top five hit, BTS tell OfficialCharts.com, "We feel humbled and honoured to have earned a new personal best on the UK Official Singles Chart. First and foremost, we give all credit to ARMY (their fans) - without their support and love from Day 1, we wouldn't have come this far."

"Dynamite was created in the hopes of bringing some vibrant energy that the world needs right now more than ever. If it made one person happier, then that's more than enough for us."

U.K. rappers Headie One, AJ Tracey, and Stormzy's collaboration "Ain't It Different" is a new entry at four while Nathan Dawe and KSI's "Lighter" rounds out the top five at five.

