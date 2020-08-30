 
 

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

The 'Masseduction' singer has collaborated with Japanese rock composer Yoshiki to give her 2017 stripped down ballad a new twist with a string arrangement.

  Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer St. Vincent has recruited rock composer Yoshiki to give her 2017 track "New York" a fresh spin.

The stripped down ballad, which detailed the end of a relationship, originally featured on St. Vincent's "Masseduction" album, and now it's been revived and revamped as a classical tune with a string arrangement.

"It was an honour to work with the amazing Yoshiki on this new version of New York," she says.

"Yoshiki's arrangement added to the song in the way time or distance transform longtime friends or relationships: the original is still recognisable, but subtly and significantly altered."

Yoshiki reveals they were introduced by mutual friends in early 2020, two years after they shared the bill at California's Coachella music and arts festival, although at the time, they did not get to meet.

Now, the Japanese musician is thrilled to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with the star.

He adds, "As an artist, I admire how St. Vincent approaches music in an innovative and courageous way. Her music breaks the boundaries of genres, which is a mindset I can completely relate to..."

"In terms of New York, it's a great song to start with, and I'm grateful that she trusted me to fully rearrange the song with my classical approach. I hope St. Vincent's fans enjoy it, and that my fans will too."

The reworked "New York" was released on Friday (28Aug20).

