 
 

Machine Gun Kelly to Battle Evil R. Kelly in Horror Musical Podcast 'Hollywood in Hell'

Machine Gun Kelly to Battle Evil R. Kelly in Horror Musical Podcast 'Hollywood in Hell'
Instagram/WENN
The 'Bloody Valentine' star has been tapped to play a lead role in a new spooky podcast drama series where R. Kelly and Phil Spector are portrayed as demonic hosts.

  • Aug 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rap-rocker Machine Gun Kelly has scared up a spooky new project ahead of the Halloween holiday (31Oct20) - he'll lead the cast of the first-ever horror musical podcast.

The "Concert for Aliens" hitmaker, who is dating actress Megan Fox, dreamed up "Halloween in Hell" with Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt, and the four-part series is unlike anything ever produced before, reports NME.com.

Set during the ghostly season, the unique podcast will also feature performance artist and musician Dana Dentata, and rappers iann dior and 24kGoldn, all of whom will play imaginary versions of themselves.

It will also include a soundtrack album featuring contributions from each artist.

In the fictional tale, 24kGoldn and Dentata are trying to escape from a soundstage, which is meant to represent hell, but they must battle their evil captor, who has tricked them into taking part in a competition. And to win their release, they must pass muster with an evil jury of the damned, represented by two controversial musical figures, both currently incarcerated - singer R. Kelly, who is being held behind bars on sexual assault charges, and famed producer Phil Spector, who was jailed in 2009 for second degree murder.

"Halloween In Hell" will debut on 10 October (20) on all podcast platforms, and comes with a special trick or treat on the side - a four-part documentary about the production.

