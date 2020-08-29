 
 

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige and Bob Iger Remember Late Chadwick Boseman
WENN
Celebrity

The Marvel boss and Disney head have issued a statement each to pay tribute to the 'Black Panther' actor after the T'Challa depicter passed away from colon cancer.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kevin Feige, CEO at Marvel Studios, paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman following the "Black Panther" star's tragic death on Friday (28Aug20).

The actor, who played the title character in the superhero film and other Marvel movies, lost a secret four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday (28Aug20).

Following Boseman's death, Feige issued a statement calling his passing "absolutely devastating," and adding, "He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend."

"Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible," Feige continued. "He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed."

"Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

Disney's Bob Iger also released a statement, writing he was "heartbroken" and that Boseman was "an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met."

"He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo."

The actor's co-stars also took to social media to share tributes to their late pal, with "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson sharing, "Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure."

"I'm honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend."

"Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King," added "Avengers: Endgame" 's Chris Evans.

Mark Ruffalo shared, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman."

"What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Wendell Pierce, Taraji P. Henson, and Brooklyn Decker are among the many other stars who have also paid tribute.

You can share this post!

Malika Kalysha and R.O.S.E Organization President Apologize to Each Other in Joint IG Live

'New Mutants' Director Sneers at Lame and Calculated Gay Kiss in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
Related Posts
Chadwick Boseman's Death Announcement on Twitter Becomes Most-Liked Post Ever

Chadwick Boseman's Death Announcement on Twitter Becomes Most-Liked Post Ever

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Devastated by Chadwick Boseman's Sudden Death

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Mother Recalls Their First Meeting When He's in College

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee