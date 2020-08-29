Malika Kalysha and R.O.S.E Organization President Apologize to Each Other in Joint IG Live

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Malika Kalysha has hushed things up with R.O.S.E Organization President Toni D. Rivera after her controversial kidnapping stunt. The two appeared to be wanting to end the feud as they apologized to each other in a joint Instagram Live on Friday, August 28.

"I accept your apology and I apologized. We both were unaware of the other things that occurred but we have the same intentions and the same goals," the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star told Toni. "It's not worth it for me to try to commit you and you tried to commit me when the goal is we can get these children and these women free."

Meanwhile, Toni, who previously denied having a project with the reality TV star, said that she would be investigating who sent an email to Malika. "I want to know where the mail came from," Toni explained.

Malika's controversial OnlyFans promotion video cost her gig on "Double Cross". Addressing her firing, she tweeted, "It's so disheartening when people u should be able to trust, completely turn on u when u perform the tasks asked of u. I was enlisted to help BECAUSE of my popularity, platform, talent & business knowledge, the very things these people needed & used to turn on me for selfish gain."

"The rug has be completely pulled from beneath me. My entire team is disheartened & in disbelief. You can't love me because I'm 'salacious' & outspoken & also hate me for the same reasons. It's a tremendously daunting feeling to be used & left for dead. I will be less trusting of," she continued. "my platform & my energy. I'm so grateful for my team and my faith. What's done in the dark will come to light... soon."

Earlier this week, Masika received backlash for pretending to be abused and kidnapped to promote her OnlyFans account. The video has since been deleted from her Instagram account.