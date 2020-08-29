'New Mutants' Director Sneers at Lame and Calculated Gay Kiss in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Walt Disney Pictures Movie

Filmmaker Josh Boone is not really a fan of the background same-sex kissing scene in the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy as he calls it 'embarrassing.'

AceShowbiz - "The New Mutants" director Josh Boone has slammed the gay kiss featured in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" as lame.

The filmmaker has hit out at the background smooch in the 2019 sci-fi blockbuster between characters played by Amanda Lawrence and Vinette Robinson, which made cinematic history as the first of its kind in "Star Wars" franchise history, dubbing it "the most embarrassing" example of LGBTQ intimacy onscreen.

"It was just somebody in the background and (the filmmakers) were like, 'We'll put out articles as if this is something you should pay attention to,' " Boone told Too Fab.

Josh's newest film "The New Mutants" features a gay kiss between characters portrayed by Maisie Williams and Blu Hunt, and he hopes audiences will view the scene as an organic instance of affection.

"We didn't put this (kiss) in to be confrontational or really even in a calculated way, it just happened naturally," he explained. "We wrote it because the characters in the comic have like an intimate telepathic connection and it just sort of felt like the right thing to do, and it was more of a gentle thing and a coming of age thing than it was a sexual thing."

And Boone foresees the moment inspiring people in the LGBTQ community to share their own displays of affection publicly.

"I hope this would reach some people and for young women out there who are gay and don't see representation in a big movie, it's like, you guys can dress up at Halloween and hold hands and be them and that's awesome," he said.

"The New Mutants", which also stars Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy, will be released in U.S. theatres on 28 August (20).