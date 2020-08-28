Sam Smith Finds New Love With Furniture Designer?

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Stay With Me' hitmaker has been photographed cuddling and openly kissing French-born Francois Rocci during a day out in North London after months on coronavirus lockdown.

AceShowbiz - British soul star Sam Smith has embarked on a new relationship after enjoying a date with furniture designer Francois Rocci.

The "Stay with Me" hitmaker has been photographed getting close to French-born Brit Rocci during a day out in North London, where they cuddled and openly kissed, before sitting outside a pub for a pint.

Smith has yet to comment on the budding romance, which appears to have blossomed after months on coronavirus lockdown, during which the singer confessed to being bored.

Back in March, the 28-year-old star, who identifies as non-binary, shared an Instagram video with fans to give them an insight into life in self-isolation.

"Hello everyone! This is a weird, weird, weird time...," Smith said.

"I wanted to reach out to every one of you right now, and send my love. I hope you're OK. I hope you're mentally alright..."

Signing off, the musician added, "I love you all very much. Please stay safe. Drink loads of water. Read... I hate reading. Do things to keep busy. I am going to watch TV because I'm bored s**tless!"