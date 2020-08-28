 
 

Heidi Klum Reaches Custody Agreement With Seal After Battle Over German Trip

The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host's has finally agreed to let her travel with their four children as long as he gets 'expanded time' with them before and after the trip.

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has agreed to fly back to America with her kids if the coronavirus pandemic spikes and the U.S. border closes, according to a new custody deal between the model and Seal.

The former couple has reached an agreement after the singer blocked Klum's bid to take their kids to Europe with her for a work commitment.

Heidi filed an emergency motion last week (ends August 21), claiming she should be allowed to take all four of her kids - Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, - to Germany with her, and now, according to new documents obtained by People, Seal has agreed to let his ex travel with their children as long as he gets "expanded time" with them before and after the trip.

He has also been given permission to visit them in Germany whenever he wants to, within reason.

And there's an added clause to the new custody deal - Klum will have to fly back to America immediately should officials shut the United States borders due to a coronavirus spike.

Klum is heading back to her homeland to film Season 16 of "Germany's Next Top Model" in October.

