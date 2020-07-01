The Rolling Stones' Concert Film 'Havana Moon' to Get Drive-In Release

WENN Movie

Director Paul Dugdale hopes that the movie documenting the rock band's March 2016 show in Havana, Cuba will bring elation and joy to cinemagoers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones' concert movie "The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon" is heading back to the big screen as a drive-in delight.

The band's 2016 set, filmed in Havana, Cuba, hit cinemas for one night only before its on-demand release on cable network Starz in the U.S., and now director Paul Dugdale's film is available to fans again - from the comfort and safety of their cars.

The concert film, which documents the Stones' March 2016 show at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, will be screening across the U.S. and Canada beginning on 10 July.

"I'm so thrilled that 'Havana Moon' has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music," Dugdale said. "The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now... as it did the people of Havana back on that special night. Turn it up loud!"