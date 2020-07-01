 
 

The Rolling Stones' Concert Film 'Havana Moon' to Get Drive-In Release

The Rolling Stones' Concert Film 'Havana Moon' to Get Drive-In Release
WENN
Movie

Director Paul Dugdale hopes that the movie documenting the rock band's March 2016 show in Havana, Cuba will bring elation and joy to cinemagoers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones' concert movie "The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon" is heading back to the big screen as a drive-in delight.

The band's 2016 set, filmed in Havana, Cuba, hit cinemas for one night only before its on-demand release on cable network Starz in the U.S., and now director Paul Dugdale's film is available to fans again - from the comfort and safety of their cars.

The concert film, which documents the Stones' March 2016 show at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex, will be screening across the U.S. and Canada beginning on 10 July.

"I'm so thrilled that 'Havana Moon' has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music," Dugdale said. "The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now... as it did the people of Havana back on that special night. Turn it up loud!"

You can share this post!

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Dating August Alsina Despite His Claim
Most Read
Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'
Movie

Joseph Fiennes to Lead True-Story Movie 'The Ice Man'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Adele Denies Rumors of New Music, Tells Fans to 'Wear Mask and Be Patient'

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Peter Sarsgaard Shares Initial Worry About Intense Character for 'The Batman'

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

Anthony Mackie Calls Marvel 'Racist' for Lack of Black Filmmakers in MCU Franchise

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

'Trolls World Tour' Makes a Return to the Top of Video on Demand Chart

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Michael B. Jordan to Present 'A Night At The Drive-In' Series Throughout Summer

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Broadway to Remain Closed Until January 2021 as Result of Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Gabrielle Union Endorses Call for Black Female-Focused Sequel to 'A League of Their Own'

Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

Penelope Cruz Close to Join Director Pedro Almodovar in 'Madres Paralelas'

The Rolling Stones' Concert Film 'Havana Moon' to Get Drive-In Release

The Rolling Stones' Concert Film 'Havana Moon' to Get Drive-In Release