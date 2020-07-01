August Alsina Confirms Jada Pinkett Smith Romance, Insists It Wasn't an Affair

Instagram Celebrity

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - August Alsina finally opened up about his past romance with Jada Pinkett Smith. Rumors of their relationship have been swirling around for some time, and while August denied they were romantically involved in the past, the singer finally confirmed it during a recent interview with Angela Yee.

However, he made it clear that their relationship wasn't a secret affair because Will Smith already gave the two his blessing. "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation ... He gave me his blessing," he said, expressing how much he loved Jada and how he totally gave himself to their relationship for years. "I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody ... Some people never get that in this lifetime," he recalled.

Rumors of August and Jada's relationship first made its way round the Internet back in 2016, when he was spotted vacationing with her family. He added fuel to the rumors in 2019 when he released a song titled "Nunya" that people believed was about Jada. However, at the time, he denied the suspicion.

So why did he decide to speak up the truth after all this time? In his interview with Angela Yee, August admitted he felt the need to bring this matter to light because it started affecting both himself and his life.

"Walking away from it butchered me ... It almost killed me. Not almost. It did—it pushed me into being another person ... It broke me down ... It probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime," he said. "It's difficult because I never want to be the person to cause confusion or step on toes, but I want to honor myself and I want to honor my authenticity. And if honoring my authenticity means you hate me, stone me, shoot me, crucify me, whatever, bury me an honest man."