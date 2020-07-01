 
 

DJ Akademiks Blasts Chrissy Teigen for Sneak-Dissing Him: 'F**k That H*e'

WENN
Celebrity

During his Twitch stream, the media personality tells the supermodel and cookbook author to 'start promoting your man's album' instead of 'talking mad s**t online.'

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - It's a known fact that Chrissy Teigen is an outspoken person, and it appears some of her words have offended DJ Akademiks so much that he's come to hate her. The media personality made that feelings known during his Twitch stream on Tuesday, June 30.

It all started after Ak dissed John Legend over his new album's "Bigger Love" first-week sales that Ak labelled poor. "It's bewildering to me," he said, before directing his shots towards the supermodel and mother of two. "His b***h be talking mad s**t online. What's… I dislike this b***h so much, I can't even lie to you."

According to him, it was because Chrissy sneak-dissed him once. "One time she sneak-dissed me so f**k that h*e. Straight up and John Legend could hear that. Don't have your b***h dissing me because I don't give two f**ks about none of you n***as."

Not stopping there, Ak started to body-shame the cookbook author by telling her to "take that f***ing big a** mouth of yours and that f***ing weird-a** looking face and start promoting your man's album and maybe he wouldn't do 25,000 f***ing first week." He added, "Cause you got all the jokes and when you’re tryna get at n****s you think you're the smartest, cutest, funniest thing possible but your man is still f***ing flopping. He's a legend doing 25,000 -- that's a f***ing flop."

Chrissy has yet to respond to Ak's shot. However, considering how often she claps back at her haters, it may not take long before she comes up with a response. On the other hand, John is currently busy promoting his seventh studio album "Bigger Love", which was released on June 19.

