 
 

Cardi B Beefing With TikTok Rapper Dela Wesst Over Stealing Lyrics Accusations

The Grammy-winning femcee proves her innocence by posting a video of her showing the date of when she started working for Offset's 'Clout', saying, 'I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY.'

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is having a heated back-and-forth with TikTok rapper Dela Wesst after the latter came up with allegations that the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker stole her bars for Offset's "Clout" and Blueface's "Thotiana (Remix)". Not letting anyone taking her credit, Cardi quickly clapped back and pulled out her receipts.

"@iamcardib BE BOUT IT, BABY. You mean to tell me you just CONFIRMED you are 100% aware of the stealing of my lyrics, BUT THEN GON STILL FIND A WAY TO EVADE THE SUBJECT?! KNOT today, Satan. #DelaWesst #TheOGCopy," Dela first started the online spat on Tuesday, June 30.

In response to the allegations, the Bronx star wrote back to Dela, "First of all you weird a** b***h u been trying me for hot minute .You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this s**t on a pic of me & my kid .SO YES THATS I'm bringing my kid."

She added in a separate alongside a video of her showing the date of when she started working for the track, "Second of all you dumb b***h you ranting for day cause you claim I stole lyrics from you on clout .I WROTE THIS SONG IN JANUARRYYY ! You show me you did your clout song in January b***h you might have a chance.I rhyme clout with Oscar the grouch b***h is not farfech it RHYMES!"

"Then you claim I stole thotiana from you when you put your freestyle one day after WACK ANNOUNCE I'm on the remix of a song I been record it that I WROTE and RECORD IT infront of blue face & Wack," Cardi continued, before asking Dela to "stop WITH YOUR S**T .Never Hurd about you b4 you started using my name for tic too .Stop chasing clout and chase a bag and a dentist like I DID SIS !"

Cardi B and Dela Wesst are beefing online

Dela Wesst called out Cardi B for allegedly stealing her bars.

Further making things complicated, Dela fired back to the Grammy-winning rapper. "Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it the internet. I didn't hear the section of the song THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT. I am also not hearing by any 'CLOUTS' in the verse," she argued, to which Cardi responded, "jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don't mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN B***H ! Sit down you weirdo clown .Talkin about you coulda dm me B***H did you dm b4 you did like ten videos of me poppin s**t? Or them 30 tweets about me talkin s**t?"

"You posted your lyrics on the other post it said February 6 my lyrics are from January 9th ..Goodbye sweety your DISTURB.Clout chase from somebody else.CLOWN now go do a video about THAT!" the wife of Offset said to Dela who insisted that "the lyrics from CLOUT are almost IDENTICAL to my lyrics in Thotiana."

Cardi B beefing with Dela Wesst

Cardi continued to have a heated exchange with Dela.

However, Cardi seemingly wasn't planning to further entertain Dela and ended the exchange. "That was fun! ...I'm getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa .....BYEEEETAAAAAAAA," she wrote in a tweet.

