Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Social media has been abuzz with memes after Anne Hathaway said in an interview with Variety that the 'Dark Knight Rises' director doesn't allow chairs on sets of his movies.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Christopher Nolan's team has set the record straight after people were buzzing on the internet following reports that the filmmaker bans chairs from set. Denying the absurd claims, a spokesperson for the director says that the statements about Nolan's chair ban were not accurate.

"For the record, the only things banned from [Nolan's] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully)," Nolan's spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak of ID said in a statement to IndieWire. As for Anne Hathaway's claims that the "Tenet" helmer doesn't allow chairs on the set, the spokesperson says, "The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need."

Novak goes on explaining that Nolan opts out of using his chair, but doesn't impose the same preference on others working with him. "Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do," so the spokesperson claims.

Hathaway previously praised Nolan's decision to ban chairs from set to prevent unproductive work ethic. "Chris also doesn't allow chairs ... and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working," she said in an "Actors on Actors" video interview with Hugh Jackman published on Monday, June 29.

The actress, who has worked with the filmmaker on "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Interstellar", went on singing praise for Nolan, "He has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

The interview prompted backlash from film critics and journalists over the alleged "no chairs on set" rule. However, many have come to Nolan's defense, with "Mandy" co-writer Aaron Stewart-Ahn writing on Twitter that "we had plenty of chairs and tables in our staging area" on "The Dark Knight Rises".

Journalists Jeff Jensen and Gregory Ellwood also took to social media to say there were plenty of chairs when they visited the set of the Batman movie. Jensen additionally said that he visited the "Interstellar" set and there were chairs.