 
 

Lenny Kravitz Revisits Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet in New Memoir

Lenny Kravitz Revisits Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet in New Memoir
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Hunger Games' actor is gearing up for the release of his new tell-all book called 'Let Love Rule' which will chronicle his younger years and early music career.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz will detail his childhood up through the release of his 1989 debut album in his forthcoming memoir, "Let Love Rule".

The singer was 25 when he released his first collection, also titled "Let Love Rule", and his new book, set to be published on 6 October (20) via Henry Holt and Company, explores the rocker's formative years, and his beginnings in the music industry.

In a statement, Kravitz called writing the memoir "a beautiful and interesting experience," adding, "That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message."

The book will span Kravitz's childhood, which was split between Manhattan's Upper East Side and Brooklyn, New York, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany.

"It's the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music," a description reads.

"In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer. We also see Lenny's spiritual growth - and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music."

His relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares actress daughter Zoe Kravitz, will also be uncovered, along with the influence of his parents - news producer dad Sy and mother Roxie Roker, a TV actress.

Lenny co-wrote "Let Love Rule" with biographer and songwriter David Ritz. He will also narrate the audiobook version of his memoir.

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!

Kaiser Chiefs' Frontman to Marry Grace Zito This Fall at Their Favorite Hotel

Related Posts
Lenny Kravitz, Chance the Rapper and More Pay Tribute to Bill Withers

Lenny Kravitz, Chance the Rapper and More Pay Tribute to Bill Withers

Lenny Kravitz Shares Favorite Memory of 'Fabulous' Ja'Net DuBois in Sweet Tribute

Lenny Kravitz Shares Favorite Memory of 'Fabulous' Ja'Net DuBois in Sweet Tribute

Lenny Kravitz Mobilizes Fans on Social Media to Find Lost 'Sentimental' Sunglasses

Lenny Kravitz Mobilizes Fans on Social Media to Find Lost 'Sentimental' Sunglasses

Lenny Kravitz Sad Late Mother Unable to See Him Walking Zoe Down the Aisle

Lenny Kravitz Sad Late Mother Unable to See Him Walking Zoe Down the Aisle

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson