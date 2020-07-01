Lenny Kravitz Revisits Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet in New Memoir

WENN Celebrity

The 'Hunger Games' actor is gearing up for the release of his new tell-all book called 'Let Love Rule' which will chronicle his younger years and early music career.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lenny Kravitz will detail his childhood up through the release of his 1989 debut album in his forthcoming memoir, "Let Love Rule".

The singer was 25 when he released his first collection, also titled "Let Love Rule", and his new book, set to be published on 6 October (20) via Henry Holt and Company, explores the rocker's formative years, and his beginnings in the music industry.

In a statement, Kravitz called writing the memoir "a beautiful and interesting experience," adding, "That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message."

The book will span Kravitz's childhood, which was split between Manhattan's Upper East Side and Brooklyn, New York, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany.

"It's the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music," a description reads.

"In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer. We also see Lenny's spiritual growth - and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music."

His relationship with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares actress daughter Zoe Kravitz, will also be uncovered, along with the influence of his parents - news producer dad Sy and mother Roxie Roker, a TV actress.

Lenny co-wrote "Let Love Rule" with biographer and songwriter David Ritz. He will also narrate the audiobook version of his memoir.