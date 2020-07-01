Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!

E! TV

The upcoming TV show is expected to feature celebrities such as Nikki Bella, Nene Leakes, Vivica A. Fox, Alyssa Milano, and Kelly Osbourne dishing out advice to fans.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's Celebrity Call Center is among the new lineup of shows in development by bosses at E!.

"The Masked Singer" host will executive produce the series, based on the UK show, which will give ordinary people the chance to seek advice from their favourite stars.

Set to premiere on 13 July (20) at 10 P.M. PT/ET, the small screen venture will feature Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Todd Chrisley, Nene Leakes, Mikey Day, Vivica A. Fox, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne, and Shangela.

TV personality Leakes will also headline the comedic beauty competition "Glamsquad Showdown" alongside celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. Relationship series, "The Seven Year Stitch", meanwhile, will be hosted by "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Terry and Heather Dubrow.