 
 

Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!

Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!
E!
TV

The upcoming TV show is expected to feature celebrities such as Nikki Bella, Nene Leakes, Vivica A. Fox, Alyssa Milano, and Kelly Osbourne dishing out advice to fans.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon's Celebrity Call Center is among the new lineup of shows in development by bosses at E!.

"The Masked Singer" host will executive produce the series, based on the UK show, which will give ordinary people the chance to seek advice from their favourite stars.

Set to premiere on 13 July (20) at 10 P.M. PT/ET, the small screen venture will feature Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Todd Chrisley, Nene Leakes, Mikey Day, Vivica A. Fox, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne, and Shangela.

TV personality Leakes will also headline the comedic beauty competition "Glamsquad Showdown" alongside celebrity stylist Brad Goreski. Relationship series, "The Seven Year Stitch", meanwhile, will be hosted by "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Terry and Heather Dubrow.

You can share this post!

'M*A*S*H' Composer Johnny Mandel Dies at 94

Lenny Kravitz Revisits Relationship With Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet in New Memoir
Most Read
Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Use Her Show to Amplify Black Voice and Educate Her Audience
TV

Ellen DeGeneres Vows to Use Her Show to Amplify Black Voice and Educate Her Audience

Sandra Oh Recalls Pitching Herself for Lead Role in 'Scandal' but Getting Rejected by Shonda Rhimes

Sandra Oh Recalls Pitching Herself for Lead Role in 'Scandal' but Getting Rejected by Shonda Rhimes

Josh Gad Wraps Up His Fundraiser Series With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Reunion

Josh Gad Wraps Up His Fundraiser Series With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Reunion

Alison Brie 'Truly Sorry' for Voicing Asian American Character in 'BoJack Horseman'

Alison Brie 'Truly Sorry' for Voicing Asian American Character in 'BoJack Horseman'

NeNe Leakes 'Finding Ways' to Handle Both 'RHOA' Season 13 and New Project

NeNe Leakes 'Finding Ways' to Handle Both 'RHOA' Season 13 and New Project

Ava DuVernay to Collaborate With Colin Kaepernick in Bringing His Story to Small Screen

Ava DuVernay to Collaborate With Colin Kaepernick in Bringing His Story to Small Screen

'Thirtysomething' Revival Gets Shelved

'Thirtysomething' Revival Gets Shelved

Tyler Cameron Spills New 'Bachelor' Matt James Looks for Woman Who Resembles His Mother

Tyler Cameron Spills New 'Bachelor' Matt James Looks for Woman Who Resembles His Mother

Lena Dunham Acknowledges 'White Privilege' As She's Criticized Over Her Poor Pitch for 'Girls'

Lena Dunham Acknowledges 'White Privilege' As She's Criticized Over Her Poor Pitch for 'Girls'

Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!

Nick Cannon's New Show 'Celebrity Call Center' to Debut July 13 on E!

Mahershala Ali Lands Lead Role in HBO Series About Boxing Legend Jack Johnson

Mahershala Ali Lands Lead Role in HBO Series About Boxing Legend Jack Johnson