Kaiser Chiefs' Frontman to Marry Grace Zito This Fall at Their Favorite Hotel

Ricky Wilson is scheduled to exchange wedding vows with his fiancee this coming fall and he has already booked a scenic venue for their upcoming ceremony.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ricky Wilson is to wed his girlfriend of five years, Grace Zito, in September (20).

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman has been engaged to Zito since April 2018, and is planning to finally tie the knot in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, with an intimate guest-list of 30 of the rocker's nearest and dearest.

The loved-up couple will be getting married at a hotel in scenic Bath Spa, England, with the "Ruby" singer telling Britain's The Sun newspaper, "We're doing it in Bath at The Pig, because we love the hotel. My friend Robin owns it and he said we could use it."

"We're still booked in for three days and at the moment we're allowed 30 people," Ricky explained. "Let's hope there's not a second wave from people at the beach because I want to get married, folks."

The couple met when they were both working on "The Voice U.K.", on which the "I Predict a Riot" star was a coach from 2014 to 2016, and have been spending more time than ever together in lockdown, which he described as "really good."