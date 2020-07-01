Sarah Hyland's Health Risks Force Her to Delay Wells Adams Wedding

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' actress and her reality TV star fiance are forced to postpone their nuptials because she's at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus due to her health issues.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams made the decision to put their wedding plans on hold so as to not endanger vulnerable members of their families.

The couple announced its engagement in July 2019, but last month (May20), the 35-year-old "The Bachelorette" star told Access Hollywood the planning phase has stalled because of Covid-19.

"There are no wedding plans," Wells shared. "The thought was that we'd start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening…"

He added, "What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being so up in the air?"

Addressing the situation again during an appearance on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" on Monday (29Jun20) night, Sarah told host Chris Harrison the couple "want to be as safe as possible" and so were continuing to wait for their big day.

"No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," she said. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

Sarah, who has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, is immunocompromised, and at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus.

She and Wells have been dating since 2017.