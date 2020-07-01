 
 

Donny Osmond Celebrating Youngest Son's Wedding

The Osmonds star is over the moon to welcome a new daughter-in-law into his family as his 22-year-old son Josh gets married in an intimate backyard ceremony.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donny Osmond's five sons are now all married men, following his youngest Josh's recent backyard wedding.

Josh, 22, married Summer Felsted, 21, in an intimate ceremony held in his family's backyard in Utah on 12 June (20). And despite the fact the wedding wasn't quite as they'd envisioned, due to their original venue cancelling because of the Covid-19 pandemic and having to have a significantly smaller guest list to stick to social distancing, the pair were thrilled with how their big day turned out.

"It made the whole day more personal and special," Josh told Closer Weekly in an interview. "The wedding turned out more beautiful than we could have even imagined. It was such a fun celebration of this new step we're taking in life."

Donny also marked the special occasion in a post on his Instagram page, as he shared a snap of his family at the ceremony and wrote, "It's such a great feeling for Debbie and me to know that our family will soon be complete."

"We were blessed with 5 wonderful sons, and are extremely lucky to have gained 4 (soon to be 5) phenomenal daughters-in-law. Each of them are such a great strength and blessing to our entire family."

Welcoming Summer to the family, he concluded, "We love you and are so thrilled to call you one of our own."

Donny and wife Debbie, who celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary last month, are parents to Donald, 40, Jeremy, 39, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 29, and Josh.

